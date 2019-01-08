Cardinals Caravan Players, Emcee Announced

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced their lineup for the 2019 Cardinals Caravan stop in East Peoria.

The Cardinals Caravan is scheduled for noon Jan. 19 at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

Tickets for fans are $3 and available at the door with proceeds benefitting the Oldtimers Baseball Association.

Scheduled to appear are current players Jose Martinez, John Brebbia and John Gant along with prospect Lane Thomas, Cardinals alumni member Al Hrabosky and Cardinals Spanish language broadcaster Bengie Molina.

Cardinals broadcaster Tom Ackerman will serve as emcee.

As in previous years, the Cardinals will implement an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

As they do every year as part of the Caravan, the players and coaches will also make an appearance Fri. Jan. 18 at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. They will be joined by Peoria Chiefs mascot Homer and members of the Chiefs front office staff to visit patients.

The members of the Cardinals Caravan will also be available at a Meet and Greet at Dozer Park Fri. Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. The event will include a Q and A session from 6:15-6:45 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m.

Seating for the Meet and Greet is limited with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Light snacks, soda, water and lemonade will also be provided. Tickets for the Meet and Greet are $15 per person and available online HERE. Kids 3 and under are free and proceeds will benefit the Peoria Chiefs Community Fund that distributes funds to local charities in Central Illinois.

Full details about the complete Cardinals Caravan schedule and participating players can be found HERE.