Carly Pearce Broke Up with Some Guy to Get with Michael Ray

We knew that CARLY PEARCE had it BAD for MICHAEL RAY before they even started dating, but this takes it up a notch. She was so drawn to him that she HAD to break up with the guy she was dating.
She talked about it in a podcast. She kind of knew Michael, but the feelings came on real strong when they were performing at a radio event. Her people promised to find out if he was single, and she was all-in at that point.
Quote, “I’m like, ‘Okay. I’m not single, but okay.’ I remember I was dating somebody at the time, and I was like, ‘I have to break this off, because even if it’s not Michael Ray, I shouldn’t feel this way about somebody else.’ So I did.”
