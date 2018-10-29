Carly Pearce, Michael Ray, Randy Houser and more help Myrtle Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence

ABC/Mark Levine Carly PearceMichael RayRandy Houser and Love & Theft are all pitching in to help Myrtle Beach, South Carolina recover from Hurricane Florence. They’re the first artists on board to play an upcoming benefit that will help the popular tourist destination in the wake of the storm.

The Sunday, November 11 show at TicketReturn.com Field – Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach will start at 1 p.m. local time and go until 11 p.m. that night.

Look for more acts to join the lineup as the concert approaches. Tickets are available now online.

