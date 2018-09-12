Carrie, Miranda, Kelsea, Maren, Lady A and LBT to be honored during an all-female “CMT Artists of the Year”

CMTThis year’s annual CMT Artists of the Year special will be all about the girls.

For the first time ever, this fall’s event will focus solely on female artists and their contributions to country music, as CMT honors Carrie UnderwoodMiranda LambertKelsea BalleriniMaren MorrisLady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, and Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman from Little Big Town.

CMT is refocusing their event this year to try to increase the number of female artists who regularly get played on country radio. That same day, CMT will also stage a “Women of Country Music” takeover across all its platforms.

The 90-minute special will air live from Nashville on CMT starting at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 17. Look for more announcements about performers and special guests in the coming weeks.

