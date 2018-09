On September 20th, Carrie Underwood will be honored by Brad Paisley and Simon Cowell with her own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Her star will be right in front of the Capitol Records building.

Am I annoyed? Yes. But it’s only because Weird Al only JUST got his star, and he’s been doing this longer than Carrie has been alive. I’ll probably get over it though.

~Jake from 98.7 The Bull