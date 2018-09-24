Carrie Underwood makes country music history as “Cry Pretty” debuts at No. 1: “I couldn’t be more proud”

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood has something happy to cry about. Her latest album Cry Pretty has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, making her the only female country artist to achieve the feat four times.

Cry Pretty dropped on Sept.14 and has sold 266,000 equivalent album units. About 251,000 of that was traditional album sales.

“This album is so special to me for so many reasons and I couldn’t be more proud that people have embraced it the way they have,” Underwood told Billboard.

Carrie’s no stranger to the top of the chart. She’s topped the Billboard 200 three times before, with 2012’s Blown Away, 2009’s Play On, and 2007’s Carnival Ride.

“I feel so blessed to be able to do what I do, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of fans around the world that make it all possible,” she said.

The album is the biggest week for any album by a woman this year and the largest for a country album in three years.