Carrie Underwood reveals she’s suffered three miscarriages over the past two years, leading up to her current pregnancy

Capitol NashvilleCarrie Underwood‘s currently expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, but on Sunday, she opened up about some of the heartbreak she’s experienced trying to have another baby.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oklahoma native revealed she’s suffered three miscarriages over the course of the past two years.

“I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music and I have a baby,” she told CBS. “We got pregnant early 2017, and it didn’t work out… “

“In the beginning,” she continued, “it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this just wasn’t your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.’”

But the struggle didn’t end there.

“We got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn’t work out,” Carrie went on. “Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn’t work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, ‘Okay, like, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’”

Carrie also explained she’d been prepared for another miscarriage, when her doctor told her everything with her current pregnancy is going “great.”

The “Love Wins” hitmaker announced she’s expecting her second baby last month, though we don’t know exactly when it’s due. Carrie’s son Isaiah turned 3 in February.

You can watch Carrie’s full CBS This Morning interview online. Her new album, Cry Pretty, came out on Friday.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.