Carrie Underwood rocks in new “Sunday Night Football” open

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood returns as the voice of Sunday Night Football with a new theme song, “Game On.” The 90-second clip aired Sunday night before the Chicago Bears battled the Green Bay Packers and features Carrie’s powerful pipes as she amps up football fans for a new season.

Game on! #SNF is back! Check out our brand new SNF Open, presented by @Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/PqFrUi2vox — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2018

Dressed in leather pants, a white tank top and leather jacket, Carrie is the focus of the promo before several football players make a cameo.

“Everybody’s ready for the party/Everywhere coast to coast/Come on, we’re just getting started/Been waiting all day, let’s go/The gang’s all here for a throw down/A rowdy crowd rockin’ the place,” she sings as footage from previous football games is played in the video.

Carrie co-wrote “Game On” with Chris DeStefano and Brett James. Previously, the trio teamed up with Ludacris to pen “The Champion,” which was used during Super Bowl LII and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“It is an honor to be back for my sixth year with Sunday Night Football,” Carrie said last month. “We just felt like it was maybe time to switch it up. It was written specifically for Sunday Night Football and I feel like it was such a great hype song.”

Carrie is keeping busy between penning new songs for Sunday Night Football as well as promoting her new album, Cry Pretty, which drops September 14.