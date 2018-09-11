Carrie Underwood to get star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood is getting her own little piece of property on Hollywood Boulevard — the country superstar is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American Idol season 4 winner will be honored with the Walk of Fame’s 2,646th star, located at 1750 North Vine Street in front of the historic Capitol Records Building, in a ceremony scheduled for September 20.

Brad Paisley, with whom Carrie will co-host the Country Music Association Awards for the 11th straight year in November, will be a guest speaker, along with former Idol judge Simon Cowell.

Since grabbing the Idol crown in 2005, Underwood has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 #1 singles. Along the way, she’s collected numerous awards, including seven Grammys, six CMAs and 14 ACMs.

Carrie’s sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, comes out on Friday.