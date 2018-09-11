Carrie Underwood to get star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

ABC/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood is getting her own little piece of property on Hollywood Boulevard — the country superstar is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The American Idol season 4 winner will be honored with the Walk of Fame’s 2,646th star, located at 1750 North Vine Street in front of the historic Capitol Records Building, in a ceremony scheduled for September 20.

Brad Paisley, with whom Carrie will co-host the Country Music Association Awards for the 11th straight year in November, will be a guest speaker, along with former Idol judge Simon Cowell.

Since grabbing the Idol crown in 2005, Underwood has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 #1 singles. Along the way, she’s collected numerous awards, including seven Grammys, six CMAs and 14 ACMs.

Carrie’s sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, comes out on Friday.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: Little Big Town sing “With a Little Help From My Friends” during Stand Up to Cancer telecast Luke Bryan notches 21st #1 single with “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” Carrie Underwood rocks in new “Sunday Night Football” open Watch now: Jake Owen takes you “Down to the Honkytonk” in new video Luke Combs will headline arenas in 2019 on the Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour Zac Brown Band is set to cross paths with pop star Shawn Mendes on “CMT Crossroads”
Comments