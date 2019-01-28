CAT Reports Record Profit Per Share In 2018

Caterpillar has reported record 2018 full-year profit per share of $10.26 on sales and revenues of $54.7 billion.

Those numbers compare to a profit per share of $1.26 at the end of 2017 on sales and revenues of $45.5 billion.

Adjusted profit per share was $11.22 in 2018 based on restructuring costs, market-to-market losses, deferred tax valuation allowance and U.S. tax reform. Adjusted profit per share was $6.88 at the end of 2017.

“In 2018, Caterpillar achieved a record profit per share and returned significant levels of capital to shareholders,” said CAT Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby in a news release. “Our global team remained focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth.”

For the full year of 2018, the company deployed significant capital, including the repurchase of $3.8 billion in Caterpillar common stock, dividend payments of $2 billion and a discretionary pension contribution of $1 billion.

Umpleby said the company expects 2019 profit to increase to a range of $11.75 to $12.75 per share in 2019.

“Our outlook assumes a modest sales increase based on the fundamentals of our diverse end markets as well as macroeconomic and geopolitical environment. We will continue to focus on operational excellence, including cost discipline, while investing in expanded offerings and services to drive long-term profitable growth.”

CAT said its restructuring program announced in September 2015 to go through 2018 is now substantially complete. However, it expects restructuring to continue in 2019 as part of ongoing business activities. While restructuring costs should decline during 2019, those restructuring costs will still factor into adjusted profit per share.

Sales and revenue in the fourth quarter were $14.3 billion, compared to $12.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter profit was $1.78 per share, compared with a loss of $2.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter was $2.55, compared to $2.16 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

A construction equipment increase in sales in North America was driven by higher demand for new equipment, about half due to an increase in dealer inventories. The increase in demand was primarily to support oil and gas activities, including pipelines, and non-residential building construction. CAT said construction activities remained and low levels in Latin America and increased in Europe, Africa and the Middle East as road and non-residential building construction activities drove higher demand in Europe, partially offset by weakness in in the Middle East. Sales in Asia/Pacific declined due to lower demand in China, partially offset by higher demand in a few other countries in the region. Unfavorable currency impacts also contributed to the sales decline.

The global workforce increased 7,300 during 2018, primarily due to higher production volumes. CAT’s U.S. workforce increased by 3,200 employees. As of Dec. 31, CAT’s global workforce totaled 124,000 compared to 116,700 at the end of 2017. It’s U.S. workforce totaled 53,700 compared to 50,500 at the end of 2017.