Caught On Video: School Bus Rollover In Kansas City

The rollover accident of a school bus in south Kansas City, Missouri is being blamed on icy roads.

The accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near President Court and Virginia Avenue. Surveillance video from a camera at a nearby apartment complex captured the accident.

It also appeared the bus damaged another vehicle in the area before the rollover.

KSHB-TV in Kansas City reports three students, including one in a wheelchair, were in the bus at the time of the accident but were not seriously injured.

The manager at nearby The Village Apartments, Tomer Badash, said buses are “always flying by over here and dropping off kids. Today when it’s icy, you can see it in the video, just ran and just flipped.”

The metro Kansas City area was in an Ice Storm Warning until noon Thursday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Illinois Senate Approves $15 Minimum Wage Hammer-Wielding Suspect Robs Bartonville McDonald’s Peoria Police Investigating City’s Fifth Homicide Of 2019 $2 Million Bond Set For Peoria Homicide Peoria Homicide Victim To Receive Full Military Honors At Funeral Illinois Mayors Push To Consolidate The State’s Public Safety Pension Funds
Comments