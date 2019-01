(From 25 News) — If you were hoping to hitch a plane ride to Chicago from Peoria or Bloomington, you are out of luck today (Thursday).

Flights to and from Peoria International Airport and Central Illinois Regional Airport to Chicago are canceled Thursday.

More than 1,600 flights were canceled Thursday out of Chicago O’Hare and Midway airports as life-threatening cold wind chills continue to strike much of the Midwest.