CEO: Gunman Passed Background Check When Hired

(AP) – The chief executive of the company that owns the warehouse where an employee gunned down five co-workers says a background check on him when he joined Henry Pratt Co.15 years ago did not turn up a 1995 felony conviction for aggravated assault in Mississippi

Scott Hall, president and CEO of Mueller Water Products Inc, which owns Henry Pratt in Aurora, Illinois, told a news conference Saturday that Gary Martin was being fired from his job when he started shooting and killed five co-workers including the human resources manager, plant manager and an intern.

He says: “We can confirm that the individual was being terminated Friday for a culmination of a various workplace rules violations.”

He says that when the shooting started, employees followed procedures and deactivated their access cards and locked down. He says there are security cameras outside but not inside the building.