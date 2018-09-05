‘Cheers’ Actor Appearing At Pekin Marigold Festival

‘Cheers’ star John Ratzenberger will be in Pekin this weekend.

He is scheduled to be the celebrity guest at the Pekin Marigold Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9.

Ratzenberger is probably best known for playing ‘Cliff Clavin’ on ‘Cheers’, but he has kept busy over the years since the show went off the air, voicing characters in every Pixar Animation film.

Ratzenberger tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD’s Greg and Dan Show that he has finished recording his part in “Toy Story 4,” but would not reveal any details.

“Some reporter picked up on it, and printed it. So it’s in print that somewhere that as long as long as I’m above ground, I’ll be making Pixar movies”, Ratzenberger said.

Ratzenberger says he is looking forward to this weekend’s events in Pekin.

“I really love that part of the country. I hope you guys realize how lucky you are to live in places like Pekin,” Ratzenberger said.

He says that he is excited to take part the parade which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday Broadway and Parkway.

This year’s theme for the event is “Cheers for Marigolds.”

Ratzenberger will also be available for autographs at the Celebrity Tent Saturday from 1-3 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

More information about the Pekin Marigold Festival can be found HERE.

