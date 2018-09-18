Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger! Cheeseburger!

Well I found out whats for lunch 🙂 It’s been two weeks since all those Labor Day barbecues. Today just happens to be National Cheeseburger Day! According to a new poll, 82% of Americans say they LOVE cheeseburgers.

The poll also asked people for their favorite type of cheese to use on a burger. It was close, but AMERICAN cheese was the top pick.

Here are our five favorite types of cheeseburger cheeses . . .

1. American. 66% like it on burgers.

2. Cheddar. 65%.

3. Swiss, 43%.

4. Pepper jack, 40%.

5. Provolone, 31%.

I’ll take a slice each and make that the “Cheesiest” burger of them all!