Chicken and Waffles Cereal Is Coming!

Chicken and waffles is one of the trendiest food combos out there. But that doesn’t mean it belongs EVERYWHERE. Like, say, dunked in milk. Post Cereal Company just announced it’s coming out with a new Chicken and Waffles-flavored cereal. They say the pieces LOOK and TASTE like the classic combo, which . . . um . . . does not sound amazing in milk. Anyway, the cereal is going to be coming out soon, and it’ll be available exclusively at Walmart.