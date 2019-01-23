Chillicothe Rallies To Help Child In Need Of Heart Transplant

The city of Chillicothe is rallying together to support a little boy battling a rare heart condition.

Wally Bastian was born with a rare condition known as Barth syndrome. Symptoms of the condition include a weakened, enlarged heart and a short stature.

Wally’s dad Alex Bastian, a Chillicothe Police Officer, was at work in the middle of the night on Jan. 7 when Wally’s heart condition worsened. Bastian and his wife, Kelsey, rushed Wally to the hospital, and he was then life-flighted to Chicago. There he underwent two heart surgeries and was placed on a heart transplant list.

“Wally is a very tough kid and so is the family. They chose careers (police officer and nurse) in order to help others. Now it’s time to help them,” said the Chillicothe Police Department.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Wally’s care.

Busey Bank is also accepting donations on Wally’s behalf. In person:917 N 4th St. Chillicothe, IL 61523

Via Mail: Busey Bank PO Box 259 Chillicothe, IL 61523 Attn: Wally Bastian

You can donate at Wally’s GoFundMe page, and follow Wally’s story, WonderfulWally, on Facebook.

The Chillicothe Police Department has set up a Wally Info Page with information concerning upcoming fundraisers and other information.

Visit HERE for more information on Barth Syndrome.