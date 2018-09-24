Chillicothe Teen Allegedly Takes Air Gun Pistol To School

A Chillicothe teen is in custody after allegedly taking a weapon to school.

Chillicothe Police Chief Scott Mettille says his department was contacted Monday by staff at Chillicothe Junior High and Elementary School on a report that a student had taken a handgun to school. The incident was brought to the school’s attention after students were dismissed.

Mettille says a 13-year-old student was interviewed and placed into custody for disorderly conduct.

The weapon was located and determined to be a steel bb-air gun pistol.

The post Chillicothe Teen Allegedly Takes Air Gun Pistol To School appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

