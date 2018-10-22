Chris Hemsworth gives lucky hitchhiker a helicopter ride in Australia

ABC/Radhika Chalasani(BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA) — Chris Hemsworth gave one lucky hitchhiker the ride of his life in Australia over the weekend.

The Thor actor and his pal Luke Zocchi pulled over in Brisbane and offered the hitchhiking tourist a ride to the coastal surfing town of Byron Bay. Not only was the hitchhiker – who turned out to be a musician named Scott Hildebrand – surprised to see Hemsworth, but he got an even bigger surprise when he learned they’d be taking a helicopter to his destination.

A video posted to Hemsworth’s Instagram page shows the whole encounter.

“Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn’t a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick a** musician Scott Hildebrand,” he captioned the video.

Once in Byron Bay, the men parted ways. “Alright Scotty, back to the hitchhiking,” Hemsworth said.

Hildebrand posted about the experience on his own Instagram page, writing, “When hitchhiking leads to a helicopter ride with Thor…So grateful for this crazy experience and the opportunity to share my music with so many beautiful people. Thanks guys!”

