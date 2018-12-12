City Council Approves Bricks, Recycling And Axes

Peoria officials discuss bricks, recycling and axes.

The Peoria City Council’s last meeting of the year featured the approval of $20 million in engineering contracts, the use of bricks on sidewalks in the city’s historic districts, and licensing for a bar that will offer axe throwing.

As part of Peoria’s new solid waste contract in 2019, additional recycling and lawn waste collection will be offered.

The Journal Star reports that At Large Councilman Zach Oyler questioned an upcoming change being contemplated to recycle at the curb rather than in alleys. Scott Reeise, the city’s director of public works, said some areas of town would be exempted if there were issues for homeowners in getting garbage to the curb.

Karrie Alms also questioned the curbside mandate, noting it would be difficult for older neighborhoods to make the transition.

Council voted 7-3 to approve Gone Axe Throwing, a new bar downtown bar that will be located at 1001 SW Washington. Voting no were Beth Akeson, Beth Jensen and Denise Moore.