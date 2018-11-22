City Hall/CityLink Closed For The Holiday

The City of Peoria is closed for the Thanksgiving holiday through Friday.

Any problems should be reported through the Peoria Cares app or by filing a U-report through the city website HERE.

CityLink buses will not be running Thursday. CityLink’s regular service resumes Friday morning.

The CityLink Administrative offices will remain closed through Friday, and will resume normal office hours on Monday.

Burlington Trailways and Peoria Charter Coach will both run regular service with stops at the CityLink Transit Center on Thursday.

The lobby of the Transit Center will be closed, and the Burlington Trailways ticket office will not be open. For information on Burlington Trailways service, please call 1-800-922-4618, and for information on Peoria Charter Coach, please call 1-800-448-0572.

For questions regarding CityLink service and routes, please call 676-4040 or click HERE.