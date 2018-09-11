City Likely To See No Money From Hotel Sale

(From 25 News) – The City of Peoria is likely out more than $7 million after no bids came in on the Marriott Pere Marquette and adjoining Courtyard by Marriott hotels in downtown Peoria.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich said a federal judge will likely certify union pension fund INDURE Build-to-Core as the hotel’s new owner at a court hearing at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The pension fund made an initial bid of $39 million.

As the second-largest debt holder, the city of Peoria will likely see no return on the money it invested in the project spearheaded by developer Gary Matthews.

