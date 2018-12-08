City Of Pekin Sued Over Unsafe Sidewalks

(From 25 News) – The City of Pekin is facing a lawsuit accusing the city of failing to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Pekin has been accused of neglecting miles of unsafe sidewalks for wheelchair residents.

“I tried to get up on the sidewalk and my foot thing just jammed right into the sidewalk and flipped me out of my wheelchair,” said Alice Ortiz, one of seven plaintiffs in the multi-million dollar class action suit.

“We’re not out here looking for a bunch of money to put in our pockets,” said attorney Carl Reardon. “We’re looking for improvements to be made by the city for people in wheelchairs and crutches.”

The Americans With Disabilities Act seeks to ensure people with disabilities enjoy the same quality of life as their counterparts.

“Many of these (sidewalks) were built in a sloppy, haphazard way,” said Reardon.

A list of examples in the 31-page lawsuit includes cracking ramps, potholes and uneven pavements.

The City of Pekin has 60 days to respond to the lawsuit