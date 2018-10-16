An effort to help prolong the life of streets in the City of Peoria is set to begin.

A city contractor will be installing CRF, or seal coat, on various streets, beginning Thursday.

City Public Works officials say CRF is an asphalt rejuvenator. The work will consist of street sweeping, CRF treatment and clean-up street sweeping after the work has been completed. The work will be performed on one side of the road at a time, and each side of the road will be closed for a few hours while the treatment cures. Clean-up sweeping will take place a few days after the seal coating, so some loose rock will remain on the roadway until that time.

Additionally, no parking signs will be place on the affected streets and will remain in place until the work has been completed and the contractor moves to the next location.

Weather permitting, the pavement treatment will be completed within approximately one week.

Neighborhoods will be notified via letter a day or two in advance of the work in their areas. Upon notification, residents will be asked to remove all vehicles from the No Parking area until the project is completed and the No Parking signs have been removed. Access to driveways will typically be blocked 45 minutes to one hour. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

The City of Peoria has provided a map and list of the streets to be treated.

More information can be obtained by calling the Peoria Public Works Department (309-494-8800).

The post City Of Peoria Seal Coating Project To Begin appeared first on 1470 WMBD.