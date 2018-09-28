City Of Peoria To Conduct Trash Cart Audit

Trash carts within the City of Peoria will be tagged with serial numbers during the month of October. The process is in anticipation of updates to the trash, recycling, and yard waste programs that begin in January.

City officials say they need to make sure all households have a trash cart and that the trash cart belongs at a specific address.

Along with the serial number, a bag of informational materials will be tied to the cart containing information on the new trash, recycling and yard waste program.

The new serial numbers will be placed on trash carts the weeks of Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Residents are asked to set out their trash carts on their regular collection day and keep the carts set out until 5 p.m., even after trash has been collected and even if trash collection is not needed for that week. City officials say this will ensure all trash carts get a new serial number.

Crews from trash cart manufacturer Rehrig Pacific will stop at each residential home on the regular trash collection day to attach the tag to the trash cart. Once attached, they will use a scanner to connect the serial number to the residential address.

To ensure the protection of personal information of the homeowner, City officials say the serial number sticker will never be connected to a homeowner or renter’s name, personal information, weight or contents of the trash cart, or anything other than the residential address. The scanner will not take any pictures of the trash cart or surrounding areas, and the crew will not be coming by until after trash is collected, so they will not be able to see any contents of the trash cart.

Rehrig Pacific will tie the bag of informational materials on the handle. This will indicate that the trash cart has received a new serial number and residents no longer need to keep their trash cart out until 5 p.m.

More information will be released to the public this fall concerning the updates to the trash collection program that will go into effect Jan. 1.

