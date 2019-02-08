City of Peoria To Propose Fire Department Response Fees

(From 25 News) – The Peoria City Council will be presented with a proposal to charge mitigation rates for the Peoria Fire Department’s services.

Council members will conduct a first reading of the proposed Fire Recovery Ordinance during its Feb. 12 meeting. A formal vote is expected Feb. 26.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich and Peoria Fire Department Chief Ed Olehy said they believe the department could generate $200,000 a year by charging for responses to fires, motor vehicle accidents, hazmat situations, fire investigations, and water rescue incidents.

City residents would not receive a bill personally, but their insurance would be billed, and any unpaid balances would be dismissed. Non-residents of Peoria involved in an incident in the city would be responsible for 100 percent of the bill, under the ordinance.

“This is a very common practice,” said Urich when contacted by phone. Urich said the cities of Carbondale and Naperville already bill for fire department services. Urich said the proposal came from the fire department.

Under the proposed ordinance, a basic response to a motor vehicle accident would run $494. Clean-up of gasoline or other automotive liquids would raise that fee to $562, and a car fire would raise the fee to $687.

Extrication would cost an extra $1,483. Creating a landing zone for mutual aid or a helicopter would cost another $454. The fire department would itemize cots based on personnel, apparatus, and products and equipment used.

Fires would cost $455 an hour per engine, and $568 an hour per truck. Fire investigations would cost $313 an hour. Those fees would be hiked for illegal fires.

Hazmat responses would run $796 through $6,707, depending on severity of the incident.

Basic water rescues would cost $455, plus $57 per hour, per person rescued.

Urich said he has “every indication” the Peoria City Council supports the ordinance.