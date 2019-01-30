Cold Exposure Death Reported

An 82-year-old Marquette Heights man has become a victim of the bitter cold temperatures in the area.

The Peoria County coroner says the victim was found outside his home in the 100 block of Lincoln Rd. Tuesday afternoon by a neighbor. The coroner said the man had been dropped off at his home earlier in the morning and apparently fell while trying to get into his home.

The victim was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center at 5:41 p.m. Tuesday. His cause of death was related to cold exposure.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Coroner Jamie Harwood urges residents to use extreme caution when going outdoors for any activity. Harwood says being outside in the bitter cold wind chills, even for short amounts of time, can cause frostbite to exposed skin and hypothermia can set in quickly, especially in children and the elderly.