Collins: Blame Frigid Conditions On Polar Vortex

Frigid temperatures and sub-zero wind chills will continue through the weekend.

News partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that a polar vortex is to blame.

“We’ve got a small chunk today (Friday), and then a bigger chunk the middle of next week, when we’ll be looking at double-digit below zero wind chills overnight Tuesday and Wednesday night,” Collins said.

Some models are showing overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday next week down to -22 degrees. Collins says the last time that happened in Peoria was the winter of 2009.

Collins says the Peoria area could see up to 2 inches of snow Friday afternoon. After that, he expects a bit more snow through Sunday morning.

“A more vigorous system comes our way Sunday night and Monday. Monday, I’m not looking for there to be any school. Although, we will be back into the mid-20’s for one day, before the bitter cold returns Tuesday,” Collins said.

He expects another 3-6 inches of snow Sunday night and Monday, with blizzard-like conditions.