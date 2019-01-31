Collins: More Snow On The Way

Peoria sees record cold…now more snow is on the way.

Chuck Collins, Chief Meteorologist with news partner 25 News, says Wednesday’s record low of -20 is being followed up by another record low.

“Peoria’s record low for January 31st is -13. We’ve blown that out, so we’ve had 2 consecutive mornings of record cold in Peoria,” Collins said.

But, the good news is that the cold snap is on it’s way out.

“Just in time for your evening commute…more snow. It will start just after lunch time and continue through early evening (Thursday). Most of us will see an inch or two of snow,” Collins said.

He says going into Thursday, Peoria is experiencing its sixth snowiest January in its history, breaking into the top five.

Collins says wintry weather returns in the form of freezing rain Saturday morning, but that precedes a big weekend warm up into the forties Saturday and 50 degrees Sunday and Monday.

Collins adds, “If you’ve been hearing loud noises which sounds like explosions, it’s weather-related. What you’re hearing is a seismic event called ice quakes or frost quakes.”

He explains that the phenomenon is caused by the sudden cracking or expanding of frozen soil or rock saturated with ice. The noise and vibration can be intense enough to set off car alarms and motion detectors and scare pets. People also report hearing loud cracking sounds from homes…which is not uncommon in this type of weather where objects expand and contract.