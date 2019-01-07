Coming soon to McDonald’s Breakfast menu!

It’s part of McDonald’s plan to totally sabotage the New Year’s resolutions of Americans who want to lose weight in 2019 🙂

There was a documentary that came out back in 2004 called “Super Size Me”, about how unhealthy eating at McDonald’s can be. And after it came out McDonald’s made some changes to the menu to try to be healthier. Well . . . it looks like they’re done with that.

According to a leaked memo, McDonald’s is going to roll out DONUT FRIES next month. You’ll be able to get a half dozen or a full dozen of the donut sticks as part of their breakfast menu.

Not for sure when they’re going to debut in February, but we do know they’re only going to be available for a limited time.