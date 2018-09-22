Committee Gives Kavanaugh Accuser More Time

(AP) – The high-stakes brinkmanship over whether Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser would testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee has come to a momentary standstill as GOP Chairman Chuck Grassley gave Christine Blasey Ford more time to decide on the terms of her appearance.

The Republican-led committee insisted that if Ford missed a Friday night deadline to respond to the panel’s latest offer it would hold a vote Monday on recommending Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination for the full Senate to consider.

Ford’s accusations of Kavanaugh’s behavior 35 years ago and the unusually tense standoff over the terms of her appearance have captivated the nation as the appellate court judge’s confirmation to the court hangs in balance.

In a late-night tweet Grassley said he was granting Ford more time.

