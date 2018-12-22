Council Member: Peoria Ag Lab Affected During Shutdown

Second District Peoria City Council member Chuck Grayeb says the city has been informed the partial government shutdown will affect the Northern Regional Research Lab.

Grayeb in a Facebook post Friday, said the city was notified by the office of 17th District U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

Grayeb said Bustos indicated 200 staff and 18 contractors at what is known as the Ag Lab will be furloughed during the partial government shutdown, meaning they’ll stay home without pay.

Grayeb said this is the third time in less than three years “the very existence of this important federal science lab has been threatened.”

Grayeb said the Ag Lab is integral to national security and developments at the facility “have saved over a billion lives.”

“We can start with the mass production of penicillin there and its immediate application for the benefit of all mankind,” Grayeb wrote in his Facebook post.