Council Votes Down Option To Cut Peoria Budget

Council votes down option to cut costs in Peoria’s budget.

Peoria City Council members face a $6 million dollar deficit in the 2019 budget.

For months, council has considered options to cut costs. Tuesday night, they voted down cutting their own benefits, including pension and health benefits provided to city employees.

Council members voted 8-3 against dropping out of the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. At Large Councilman Sid Ruckriegel, 3rd District Councilman Tim Riggenbach and 5th District Councilman Denis Cyr voted in favor of excluding council members from IMRF pensions.

The vote was 7-4 against removing council members and their family members from the city’s health plan with At Large Councilman Zach Oyler joining Ruckriegel, Riggenbach and Cyr in supporting the cutback.

Cyr’s alternative motion to reduce the milage allowance that members of council receive from $400 a month to $200 was turned down 8-3.

Council did approve a voluntary separation agreement for police and fire employees with 20 years of service.

City Manager Patrick Urich tells the Journal Star that he’d hoped that 15 employees would take the incentive – $25,000 in health care benefits for up to four years.

Urich said considering additional cuts to the city’s workforce would be among the decisions that would have to be made on the 2019 budget in the next two months.

Council must still balance the budget before the end of the year.

The next time the council will discuss the budget will be at a meeting on Monday, Nov. 5, due to election day on Nov.6.