Creve Coeur Fire Under Investigation

A man, identfied as Ronald Watters, is wanted by officials for questioning in connection to a Cedar Ridge Estates structure fire in Creve Coeur.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Firefighters were called to 701 Fischer Rd. Lot 267. Upon arrival, officers discovered half of the structure fully engulfed in flames.

A neighbor told officers that both occupants left the residence shortly before the fire was reported, according to Creve Coeur Police Chief Dale King.

Officers were able to contact one owner, Kim Watters.

Watters said that she and her husband made it out of the structure, but does not know his whereabouts.

The investigation is on going.