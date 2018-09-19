Creve Coeur Man Stabbed In Head During Fight With Brother

A Creve Coeur man is stabbed while his brother is arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Creve Coeur police say officers were flagged down in the area of 1131 Fischer road around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday by Austin Spears, 22, and his girlfriend.

Officers had determined Spears was stabbed in the head by his brother, Tony Spears, 32, of Creve Coeur.

An investigation showed the brothers were fighting with Austin Spears getting the upper hand. Police say once the fight came to a temporary conclusion, Tony Spears attacked his brother, Austin, with a butcher knife. Austin Spears was then able to get away from the residence with his girlfriend.

Austin Spears was transported to UnityPoint Health-Methodist to be treated for stab wounds.

Tony Spears was located at the Fischer Road residence and taken into custody without incident, charged with aggravated domestic battery. Tony Spears had suffered cuts to his hands and leg and was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center for treatment.

Tony Spears was issued a notice to appear in court.

Police say the investigation continues and more charges could be forthcoming.

