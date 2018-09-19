Creve Coeur police are investigating shots fired by a village officer at a dog. Police Chief Dale King says the dog had previously been declared vicious after a separate incident.

King says the department received a report of two dogs running loose in the 100 block of Virginia Ave. around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. As officers arrived, a complaintant said his neighbors were out of town and someone allowed the dogs out. The neighbor also told police both dogs were mastiffs and the larger one was aggressive.

One officer was on the phone with the owner of the dogs when the larger one, a 240 pound mastiff, approached from the rear of the house. King, in a news release, said the neighbor then yelled “That’s the mean one. That’s the vicious one. Watch Out,” and jumped onto the roof of his car.

The mastiff continued toward the officer who was backing away from animal. King said the officer dropped his cell phone, drew his service revolver and fired four shots at the dog, striking it. The dog then ran to the rear of the house.

Tazewell County Animal Control arrived and, with the assistance of the officer and the neighbor, got the dog into an animal control vehicle and transported it to Rescued Heart Hospital in Pekin for treatment. There’s is no word on the condition of the dog.

King says the mastiff, named Theo, was previously involved in an incident in which it attacked a woman at the residence and, at that point, was declared vicious. An animal that is declared vicious must be on a leash any time it is outside the residence.

King said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and there are witnesses that still need to be interviewed.

The post Creve Coeur Officer Shoots Vicious Dog appeared first on 1470 WMBD.