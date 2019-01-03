Crime Stoppers Raises Reward For Info Related To Recent Homicide

Law enforcement and community leaders are serious about wanting to solve unsolved homicides. Serious enough to up the ante.

Crime Stoppers coordinator Sherrell Stinson says a reward of $6,000 is being offered leading to an arrest and conviction relating to the shooting death of 43-year-old Jeramic Booker. Booker was killed Dec. 26 while attending a birthday party in the 500 block of Spring Street.

The reward for information leading to a homicide arrest and indictment is normally $5,000.

Stinson says it’s not because Booker’s homicide is more important than others. But, Booker’s was the third homicide in Peoria within the final days of 2018 and the reward shows the need for people to come forward.

“Everyone is realizing there is a lot of gun violence, everyone is realizing there are more people dying and everyone agrees it’s senseless,” Stinson said during a Thursday news conference at the corner of Spring and Monroe Streets, near the scene of Booker’s homicide.

“We decided we needed to offer a little bit more, maybe to get people to speak a little more. At the end of the day, what’s important to us is to bring justice to the victim and their family.”

“When officers arrived there were 50-plus people at the scene,” said Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion. “We know there is someone out there who witnessed this crime.”

Stinson said fear is what is probably keeping most people from stepping forward with what they saw or what they know.

“A person realized that there is a violent act that happened,” Stinson said. “‘I may have information, but I don’t want that to happen to me.’”

Stinson emphasized that callers to Crime Stoppers remain completely anonymous.

“You call in, your call actually goes to a different call center that scrubs your phone number. Once your call is directed to a live person they do not ask you any specific information.”

“What they get from you the information you have on an incident and then they will give you a PIN number,” Stinson said. “You need to hold on to that PIN number because that’s how you will be able to track the incident you reported to see if it was solved and there was an arrest and indictment.”

“When you go to receive your cash reward, basically you just present your PIN number. No one asks for your identification. The PIN number matches to a cash and you get your cash at that time,” Stinson said.

Three of the city’s 22 criminal homicides, including Booker’s, took place in the final days of 2018.

The body of Tina Harrison-Diaz, 46, was found in the rear of a residence in the 800 block of NE Monroe Christmas Eve. She had been shot in the upper body. Shooting victim Kommodor Traver, 45, was found in Dec. 18 in the 2600 block N. Hanssler Court as officer responder to a ShotSpotter alert.

Stinson and Marion were joined by members of the Crime Stoppers board, Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria County State’s Attorney Jerry Brady and members of P-CAV (Peoria Community Against Violence) during Thursday’s news conference.