Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves lock in performance slots at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards

Courtesy of The Recording Academy – Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves are included in the first round of performers announced for this year’s Grammys.

They’ll take the stage next month at L.A.’s Staples Center, along with fellow nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, and Janelle Monae.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney grabbed their first-ever Grammy nomination this year for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Tequila.”

Kacey could take home four trophies: She’s up for the all-genre Album of the Year and Country Album for Golden Hour, as well as Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies” and Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy.”

You can tune in for Music’s Biggest Night on Sunday, February 10. Alicia Keys will host the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, which start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

