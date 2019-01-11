Dan + Shay release stripped-down, acoustic versions of “Speechless” and “Tequila”

ABC/Pawel Kaminski – Dan + Shay wrote their four-week #1, “Speechless” after seeing their wives in their wedding dresses for the first time. So it makes perfect sense that fans would want to use the duo’s latest hit in their own ceremonies.

That’s why, in response to fan demand, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have put out an acoustic version of “Speechless,” specifically for the folks who asked for it for their weddings. They’ve also given their previous #1, “Tequila,” the same treatment.

“One year ago, we released tequila,” the two tweeted. “Because of you, our lives have changed in so many ways, and we’ll forever be grateful.”

“We thought releasing two acoustic songs would be a good way to celebrate,” they continued. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us, we’d be nothing without you.”

The acoustic version of “Tequila” almost instantly became a hit, climbing to #7 on the all-genre iTunes Songs chart shortly after its release. The acoustic takes on both “Tequila” and “Speechless” are available to stream or download now.

