“Dang this is so awesome:” Stars react to CMA nominations

CMACountry stars took to social media on Tuesday to express joy and surprise over their CMA Nominations, announced live from Luke Bryan’s new Nashville restaurant this morning. Here’s a roundup of their reactions:

Humbled and honored to have been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the @CountryMusic Association Awards. Thanks to all who made this happen. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/qhQ4TP5HeO — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 28, 2018

Dang this is so awesome. Thank you @CountryMusic 👸🏼👸🏼👸🏼👸🏻👸🏻 https://t.co/oUPKNyHYUg — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 28, 2018

This has been an unbelievable morning. I’m humbled by the CMA nominations and thankful to everyone for believing in me. The opportunity to make music for a living is beyond anything I could’ve ever have imagined and for that I’ll forever be Grateful. pic.twitter.com/HBi1ZSRyUi — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) August 28, 2018

This was amazing to read this morning! Thank you @CountryMusic and thank you @VGcom again for for being apart of Dear Hate. pic.twitter.com/cP90josVcl — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 28, 2018

This would not be possible without the support of all y’all Midlanderos out there. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts ♥️ 🐊 pic.twitter.com/gu5y8tDnCL — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) August 28, 2018

What an incredible year. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/dJYz9fCZte — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 28, 2018

Well this sure was a nice surprise to wake up to… AHH!!! 😍🙏🏼 Thank you so much #CMAawards and our beautiful country music family for this! pic.twitter.com/29uW9rgPxZ — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) August 28, 2018

This means so much to us 🙏🙏 THANK YOU #CMAawards for these 3 nominations!!! @BebeRexha – ever been nominated for a CMA before?? @CountryMusic 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CtyVlQfng — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) August 28, 2018

