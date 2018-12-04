Dennis Quaid releases full-length debut album, explains how his band The Sharks got its name

ABC/Jeff Neira(NEW YORK) — Dennis Quaid has portrayed musicians on screen – most notably Jerry Lee Lewis in 1989’s Great Balls of Fire – but his connection to music runs much deeper than that.

The 64-year-old actor tells Good Morning America that he’s been writing songs since he was 12. Eighteen years ago, he formed his band – Dennis Quaid and the Sharks – and today they’re releasing their first full-length album, Out of the Box.

As for how The Sharks got their name, Quaid says you can thank his son for that.

“Back in the year 2000 when we formed, my son, who’s 26 now, was nine years old and he said, ‘Why don’t you call yourselves The Sharks?’ Because it was Shark Week on TV,” he says.

“I’m just glad that it wasn’t Dinosaur Week,” he jokes.

Out of the Box, which features several original songs as well as covers including Van Morrison’s “Gloria” and The Doors’ “L.A. Woman,” is out now.

