Denzel Washington to receive the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement award

According to Variety, Washington will be the 47th recipient of AFI’s Life Achievement Award. He’ll be presented the award in June of 2019 in Los Angeles. The tribute ceremony will air on TNT at a later date.

“Denzel Washington is an American icon. As an actor, he stands tall as a heroic, stoic embodiment of the best in all of us, and he does so with heart, humanity and one of the brightest smiles to ever light up the screen,” said AFI Board of Trustees Chairman Sir Howard Stringer in a statement.

“Equally formidable as director and producer, he is a creative force to be reckoned with — and one of the most vital, relevant artists working today.”

Known for such films as Fences, The Preacher’s Wife, Malcolm X, A Soldier’s Story, The Pelican Brief, Philadelphia, The Hurricane and Remember the Titans, Washington has been nominated eight times for Academy Awards. To date, he’s won two Oscars: one for his role in the war drama Glory and another for his gritty character in Training Day.

