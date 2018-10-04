Would the Real Slim Shady Plesse Fess up?

Police in Rochester, New Hampshire posted some surveillance photos of a trespassing suspect they were looking for, and he looked kind of like EMINEM.  So of course, the Internet jumped.

People started commenting with Eminem lyrics, saying things like, quote, “He’s probably just going round the outside, round the outside” . . . and, “Will the real Slim Shady please fess up.”

Police later updated the post, saying, quote, “The subject has been identified, and we can confirm it is NOT Marshall Mathers.”

 

 

