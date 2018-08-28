Did your Favorite Singers and Bands make the Cut for the CMA Nominations?

Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland announced the nominations for the 2018 Country Music Association Awards Tuesday live on Good Morning America from New York’s Times Square.

Chris Stapleton leads the pack of CMA nominees with five nods, including entertainer of the year, single of the year and record of the year following the release of his album, From A Room: Volume 2.

Jason Aldean and Keith Urban each earned three nominations, with both stars competing against Stapleton for entertainer of the year.

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood, who will also be co-hosting the star-studded soirée, garnered two nods, including female vocalist of the year.

