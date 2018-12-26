Disney’s Frozen Is Coming To The Civic Center

This weekend you can catch Elsa, Anna, Olaf and their friends skating their way around the Peoria Civic Center.

Disney’s Frozen on Ice showcases the story of Disney’s Frozen, along with some other Disney pals to celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday.

Eddy Zeindler, a performer in the show, told our guest hosts on the Greg and Dan Show all about who makes an appearance.

“We are celebrating Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday. So we have Cinderella, Snow White, Eric and Ariel, Buzz and Woody all make appearances to wish Mickey a happy birthday,” said Zeidler.

The show runs at the Peoria Civic Center December 28-30.