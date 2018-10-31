DOJ: Pipe Bomb Suspect Searched Targets, Photos Online

(AP) – Federal prosecutors say in a new letter that pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc searched for addresses of his targets online and had photos of many of them on his cellphone.

The letter sent by Justice Department prosecutors to a Miami federal judge also says Sayoc began plotting the “domestic terror attack” in July.

Ultimately, the FBI says he mailed 15 improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and media outlets.

The 56-year-old Sayoc faces five federal charges following his arrest last week.

Prosecutors say in the letter that Sayoc should remain jailed without bail. A detention hearing is set Friday in Miami, as well as a hearing on when Sayoc should be sent to New York to stand trial.