Dolly Parton becomes first country music artist to be named MusiCares Person of the Year

ABC/Lou RoccoEach year, the Recording Academy salutes a music artist at the prestigious MusiCares Person of the Year gala. This year, MusicCares is honoring Dolly Parton, the first country music artist to receive the title.

Parton will be celebrated at a ceremony in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. The eight-time Grammy winner will be honored for “her considerable creative accomplishments and her longtime support of a number of causes through her Dollywood Foundation.”

“I am so excited and humbled to be honored as MusiCares Person of the Year,” Parton said in a statement. “It’s even more special knowing the gala benefits music people in need. I can’t wait to hear all of the great artists singing my music.”

The gala traditionally features a slew of artists paying tribute to the honoree during Grammy week. Last year, MusiCares honored its first band, Fleetwood Mac, with performances by Miley Cyrus, HarryStyles, and Keith Urban.

The gala benefits the MusiCares Foundation, which provides medical, financial and personal assistance to in-need music community members.