Dolly Parton invites you into the studio with Miranda Lambert and more in new “Dumplin’” special on CMT

RCA Nashville You can go into the studio with Dolly Parton as she records the soundtrack for the new movie Dumplin’, in a new CMT special that premieres Thursday.

Dolly’s collaborators Miranda LambertAlison KraussMavis StaplesElle KingRhonda Vincent and Macy Gray join her for the hour-long event, as well as her producer and co-writer on the project, Linda Perry.

“I’m excited that folks will be able to see some of the wonderful moments Linda Perry, the amazing vocalists and I shared together behind the scenes of the Dumplin’ soundtrack,” Dolly says.

“Singing with all these female artists was a joy and an honor,” she adds, “and, Linda and I, even though we are so different, we’re almost totally alike on a creative level — we all worked really well together.”

Dolly & Friends: Making of a Soundtrack airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CMT, before the full album becomes available on Friday.

The Dumplin’ movie, which stars Jennifer Aniston, arrives a week later via Netflix.

