“Drive For Miracles” Raises Over $246,000

The 17th annual “Drive for Miracles” radiothon is considered a huge success.

The two-day event on Alpha Media’s 93.3 The Drive raised $246,450 to benefit OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. That’s one of the highest totals in the 17-year history of the event.

“The Drive for Miracles” radiothon has now raised a cumulative total of $4,108,607. All the money raised stays in Peoria.

The “Drive for Miracles” wrapped up the children’s hospital’s 12 Days of Giving Campaign, telling inspiring stories of patients and the hospital staff that work each day to care for them.