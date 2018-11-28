Driver Cited In I-74 Crash

A Macomb woman was life-flighted to a local hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Brimfield just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation showed a car driven by Iesha Thorpe, 26, of Macomb, was traveling at a slow rate of speed in the right lane of I-74 westbound due to weather conditions.

A semi truck, driven by Mark Barnwell, 60, of Burlington, Iowa, struck Thorpe’s car, which rolled several times. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Both lanes of I-74 were shut down for a period of time to allow for the landing and take-off of the Life Flight helicopter.

Thorpe was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis, violation of minimum speed regulations, and illegal transportation/possession of alcohol.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Council Discusses Public Safety Pension Fee One Woman Dead, Suspect In Custody After Stabbing One Woman Stabbed, Suspect In Custody “SpongeBob” Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dies At 57 Medicare Scam Alert Voters Choose Illinois’ Top Moments In History
Comments