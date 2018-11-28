Driver Cited In I-74 Crash

A Macomb woman was life-flighted to a local hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near Brimfield just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation showed a car driven by Iesha Thorpe, 26, of Macomb, was traveling at a slow rate of speed in the right lane of I-74 westbound due to weather conditions.

A semi truck, driven by Mark Barnwell, 60, of Burlington, Iowa, struck Thorpe’s car, which rolled several times. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Both lanes of I-74 were shut down for a period of time to allow for the landing and take-off of the Life Flight helicopter.

Thorpe was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis, violation of minimum speed regulations, and illegal transportation/possession of alcohol.